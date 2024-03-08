LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.29% of LPL Financial worth $51,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after buying an additional 1,188,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $217,799,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after buying an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.69. 100,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

