Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 1,889.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

Lumos Pharma Trading Up 0.7 %

LUMO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 34,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,527. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lumos Pharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumos Pharma by 58.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

