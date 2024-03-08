Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 1,269 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $15,380.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,402,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60.

On Monday, December 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,647,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,509,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.