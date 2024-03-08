Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 72000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.
