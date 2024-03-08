Markus Gloeckler Sells 679 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Solar Trading Up 0.6 %

FSLR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.35. 1,624,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,480. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.84. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,711 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.