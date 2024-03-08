Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 145.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after buying an additional 1,755,483 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

MA traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $470.45. The stock had a trading volume of 847,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $479.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,428 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,617. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

