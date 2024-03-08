Matthew Deines Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Deines bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $23,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,577.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Northwest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $151.23 million, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.60 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

