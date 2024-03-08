McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,861 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. 1,059,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,750. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

