McDonough Capital Management Inc Has $2.06 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $36.62 on Friday, hitting $890.07. 65,474,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,482,840. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $658.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

