McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires Shares of 5,454 Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,682,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,124,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,171,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,485,000 after purchasing an additional 520,876 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 709,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 690,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 34,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,618. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

