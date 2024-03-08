McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 129,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.