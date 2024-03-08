McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 216.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
IUSV traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $88.29. 320,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,060. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $88.53.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
