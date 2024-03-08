McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 41,859 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 176.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.93. 167,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $29.64.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

