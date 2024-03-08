McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 571 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. 1,618,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

