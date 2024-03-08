McIlrath & Eck LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,363 shares during the quarter. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF accounts for 0.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.08. The stock had a trading volume of 26,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $321.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1946 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

