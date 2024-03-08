McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.72. 156,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,477. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

