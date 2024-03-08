McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. 224,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,053. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.19%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.