McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $191.78. 169,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.04. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $195.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

