McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,447. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.04.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

