McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 1,296,835 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296,835 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 12.46% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $32,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 175,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,110,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 307,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

CGSD remained flat at $25.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,259. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

