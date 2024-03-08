McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 122.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $55.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $729.82. 5,770,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,028. The company has a market capitalization of $323.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $466.80 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

