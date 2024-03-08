McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes $102,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 118,404 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 338,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after buying an additional 193,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,404 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.74.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

