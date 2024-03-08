McIlrath & Eck LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $42,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $346.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.31.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

