McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lessened by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 3.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.41. 678,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,971. The company has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $498.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.77. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

