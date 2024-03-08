MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.64

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 567529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after buying an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,089,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,732,000 after purchasing an additional 269,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 858,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 924,618 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.