Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $297.89

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.89 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.53). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 353.50 ($4.49), with a volume of 195,257 shares changing hands.

Mears Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £353.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,359.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 339.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.26.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

