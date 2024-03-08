Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 56.6% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $760,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded down $5.83 on Friday, hitting $506.36. 14,350,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,172,084. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,174,795.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $558,026,354. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

