Metahero (HERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.59 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $46.10 million and $2.59 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000601 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

