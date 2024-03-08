Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.8 %

AMT traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.40. 1,084,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,510. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

