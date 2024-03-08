Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.72. 3,064,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,079. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

