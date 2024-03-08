Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Sells 87 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in General Electric by 281.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $167.51. 11,593,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $86.45 and a one year high of $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

