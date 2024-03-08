Monero Price Up 3% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $62.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $147.97 or 0.00216371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,385.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.82 or 0.00632918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00127578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00055476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00062684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00162922 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,407,658 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

