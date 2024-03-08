Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 30,779 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.