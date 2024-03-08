Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,445 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 122,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,318 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.86. The stock had a trading volume of 38,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,281. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $184.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $157.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.