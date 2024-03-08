Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,124 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at $3,793,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 968,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

