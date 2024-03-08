Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 32,354 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in V2X by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 61,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 402,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

VVX stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,964. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 0.76. V2X, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09.

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

