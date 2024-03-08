Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $51.41. 577,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

