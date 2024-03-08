Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tesla by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,032,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,260,039,000 after buying an additional 2,293,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.15. 45,419,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,337,141. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

