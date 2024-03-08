Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $527.49. 220,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,268. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

