Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,212,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,002 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 201,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 165,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 230,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,995. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

