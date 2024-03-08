Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.04. 3,291,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,623,210. The stock has a market cap of $307.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.67 and a 200 day moving average of $111.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

