Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.22. 1,661,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,863. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

