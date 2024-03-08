Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,663. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $185.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

