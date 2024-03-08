Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $6.12 on Friday, reaching $439.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,972,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,262,473. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.82 and a 200-day moving average of $392.67.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

