Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,041,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,813,086. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.