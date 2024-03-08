Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in CSX by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,474,000 after purchasing an additional 367,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $38.21. 5,628,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,644,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

