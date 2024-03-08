Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,712 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $42.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $884.53. 103,248,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,340,016. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $658.73 and a 200 day moving average of $529.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock worth $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

