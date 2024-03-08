Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $576,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 612.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,088,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 935,626 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,713,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,639,537. The stock has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
