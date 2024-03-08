Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $863,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,075,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.10. The stock had a trading volume of 370,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,917. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.32. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

