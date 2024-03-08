Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTI stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm has a market cap of $359.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

